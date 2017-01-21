Login to My UNB Reserves

Library News

Free Film Series: The French New Wave and Its Influences
Thursdays @ 6pm, HIL Milham Room     Schedule: Jan 5: Les 400 Coups Jan 12: Journey to Italy Jan 19: La Pointe Courte Jan 24: Bob le flameur Feb 2: Les Amants Feb 9: Hiro…
Fundamentals in Digital Scholarship: GIS for Humanities Workshop
GIS and Spatial Data for Humanities: Introduction to ESRI’s Story Maps Date: 11 February 2017, 1pm – 4pm Location: Harriet Irving Library Data/GIS Lab (HIL 310) Have yo…
Winter Term Hours for Archives & Special Collections
Please note UNB Archives & Special Collections’ hours for the Winter term: Book Retrieval: 10am-12pm, Tuesday to Thursday 1pm-4pm, Monday to Friday Consultation of Archiv…
